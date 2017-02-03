Dayanara is set to appear on ASAP for the show's 22nd anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres said that she has yet to see or talk with former boyfriend Aga Muhlach since she arrived in the Philippines.

Dayanara starred with Aga in the movie Basta't Kasama Kita in 1995.

In an interview on ANC's Headstart, Friday, February 3, Dayanara, who was in the country to judge the Miss Universe last Monday, said: "We haven't seen each other or talked for a long time. And our paths moved in diferent ways, but we'll always have great, great memories." (LOOK: Dayanara Torres is back in the Philippines)

Asked if her breakup with Aga back then was a bad one, Dayanara, also known as Yari, said "It wasn't a terrible breakup, but I do remember you know, being hurt and wanting to go, wanting to pack my stuff. But it was the way it was supposed to be."

Aga is now married to Charlene Gonzalez, who competed in the Miss Universe pageant in 1994.

As for the resumption of her showbiz career in the Philippines, Dayanara said she is open to doing a movie with Piolo Pascual.

Is there a possiblity of a movie with Aga?

"Basta't Kasama Kita, I've said it before, is such a classic. And you know, all the people in Instagram and everywhere would just write 'do a second Basta't Kasama Kita.' That would be great."

On ex-husband Marc Anthony

In the same interview, Dayanara was asked about ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children. The two married back in 2000 but divorced in 2004.

To help her cope with the divorce, Dayanara co-wrote a book with her sister, Jeanette Torres-Alvarado, titled Married To Me: How Committing To Myself Led to Triumph After Divorce. According to Dayanara, even if she and Marc Anthony are no longer together, there are still photos of him in the house she shares with her children.

Asked how she dealt with the pain, Dayanara said it was natural to feel hurt.

"It's how you act about it. And to me, thankfully, the kids were there. Because I just had to focus on what they will see later on, what they will learn. And you know, I just wanted to be that kind of person so that they can continue and admire and all that. I didn't want to be that other, hateful... [I didn't want to be] not me."

Has she forgiven Marc Anthony?

"Absolutely. Yeah, yeah, that moment, it was tough. It's been 12 years. My youngest is 13. It's been 12 years since we've been divorced and yeah, absolutely, for the kids," she said.

Dayanara is set to appear on ASAP on Sunday, February 5 as part of the show's 22nd anniversary along with hosts Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano. – Rappler.com