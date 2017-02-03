Hear John Legend and Ariana Grande sing the theme for the upcoming live-action movie starring Emma Watson

MANILA, Philippines – It's here! Ariana Grande and John Legend have released their version of the classic Beauty and the Beast theme song ahead of the upcoming live-action movie. (READ: Ariana Grande, John Legend to duet 'Beauty and the Beast' theme)

The song is available now on Spotify and is available for free if you pre-order the motion picture soundtrack on iTunes. (WATCH: New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer unveils a ton of new footage)

The song was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for Disney's animated classic in 1991, while Angela Lansbury sang the theatrical version as Mrs. Potts.

According to E! News, Emma Thompson is set to sing the theatrical version for the upcoming live-action film.

Beauty and the Beast is set to be released in the Philippines on March 16 and stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. – Rappler.com