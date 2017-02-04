Michael and Luisana post a statement on social media, giving an update on 3-year-old Noah's cancer treatment

MANILA, Philippines – Months after they announced that their 3-year-old son had cancer, Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato tell fans that he is doing well. (READ: Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato's 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancer)

On Friday, February 3, the couple posted a joint statement on Facebook, saying that their eldest son Noah has been undergoing treatment and has been progressing.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," said the couple. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage."

They also thanked those who are helping them through the ordeal: "We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."



In November 2016, the couple released a joint statement saying that Noah was in the US for treatment and that they would put their careers on hold to help him get better.

Michael and Luisana wed in 2011 and had Noah in 2013. They are also parents to 1-year-old Elías. – Rappler.com