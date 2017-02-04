'Shoutout and mabuhay to my [Resident Evil movie] zombies from the Philippines, Alodia Gosiengfiao and Ashley Gosiengfiao!' writes Milla

MANILA, Philippines – Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich personally thanked Filipino sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao for their work on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter!

The sisters, who flew to South Africa to shoot for the film in 2016, were among the Resident Evil fans from around the world who played zombies for the movie.

On Facebook on Saturday, February 4, Milla posted a photo of herself with the girls in their full zombie costumes.

"Shoutout and mabuhay to my [Resident Evil movie] zombies from the Philippines, Alodia Gosiengfiao and Ashley Gosiengfiao!" wrote Milla in the caption.

"Thank you for joining the movie shoot in South Africa – we had fun, right? Calling Alice's PH army, don’t miss The Final Chapter, now in cinemas."

Alodia and Ashley responded to Milla, thanking her and reacting to getting a shoutout from their idol.

"Omg Milla Jovovich!! Thank you for the shout out!! So happy to be part of your movie Resident Evil Movie!" said Alodia.

"Got a shoutout from Milla Jovovich herself, an idol of mine since I was a kid. Umm can't breathe lol," wrote Ashley.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter follows Alice (Milla) after Resident Evil: Retribution, where she was the only survivor in humanity's last stand against the undead.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was released in the Philippines on February 1. – Rappler.com