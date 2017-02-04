LOOK: Cristine Reyes and Ali Khatibi's adorable family photos
MANILA, Philippines – A year after their Balesin wedding, Ali Khatibi and Cristine Reyes have a collection of cute new family photos! (IN PHOTOS: Cristine Reyes, Ali Khatibi marry in Balesin)
On January 31, photography studio Nice Print Photo began to release a series of pictures of Cristine, Ali, and their 1-year-old daughter Amarah. Amarah will turn two years old on February 8.
The photos' captions say that they were shot at The Concept Room Studio, that the family was styled by Style Diaries, and their makeup was done by Mariah Santos.
Check out their sweet family photos, plus a few portraits of cute Amarah ahead of her birthday!
Actress Cristine Reyes and mixed martial arts fighter Ali Khatibi got married on January 27, 2016. – Rappler.com