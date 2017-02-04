Cristine and Ali pose with their daughter Amarah ahead of her 2nd birthday!

MANILA, Philippines – A year after their Balesin wedding, Ali Khatibi and Cristine Reyes have a collection of cute new family photos! (IN PHOTOS: Cristine Reyes, Ali Khatibi marry in Balesin)

On January 31, photography studio Nice Print Photo began to release a series of pictures of Cristine, Ali, and their 1-year-old daughter Amarah. Amarah will turn two years old on February 8.

The photos' captions say that they were shot at The Concept Room Studio, that the family was styled by Style Diaries, and their makeup was done by Mariah Santos.

Check out their sweet family photos, plus a few portraits of cute Amarah ahead of her birthday!

What a beautiful family @mralikhatibi @mrscristinekhatibi and Amarah!





One year after their wedding, we mark it with a beautiful family shoot for Khatibi familyPerfect way to celebrate the 1st wedding anniversary





So adorable Little sweetheart Amarah is turning 2 this weekend





Ever beautiful Cristine Reyes-Khatibi





Pretty Amarah Khatibi Turning 2 soon





Beautiful Khatibi Family





Can't believe my inaanak Amarah Khatibi is turning 2 very soon. Happy bday sweetheart!





Hello beautifulAmarah Khatibi turns 2 this weekend





Beautiful Mother and Daughter Photoshoot



Actress Cristine Reyes and mixed martial arts fighter Ali Khatibi got married on January 27, 2016. – Rappler.com