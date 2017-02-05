Justin Bieber appears in an ad for T-Mobile, Lady Gaga for Tiffany, Melissa McCarthy for Kia, and more

MANILA, Philippines – It's Super Bowl season once again, with the big game set for Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6 Manila time), and advertisers have come out with commercials featuring some of our favorite stars.

Here's a roundup of some of the commercials shown so far:

Honda has gathered some big names such as Tina Fey, Missy Elliot, Viola Davis, Amy Adams, and more in a cool yearbook-themed commercial reminding folks to go after their dreams.

Justin Bieber showcased his moves for T-Mobile.

Melissa McCarthy meanwhile appeared in an advertisement for Kia's new car Niro to save the planet, in which she discovers it's not easy saving the earth.

Lady Gaga appeared in a commercial for Tiffany & Co, where she briefly talked about challenging the status quo. The singer is set to perform at halftime.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Furious 7 actor Jason Statham showed off some of their action skills in Wix's new TV ad.

Model Miranda Kerr made a cameo with football star Cam Newton in an ad for Buick.

And there's actor John Malkovich who's trying to get a domain for his business in a TV commercial for Squarespace.com.

Entertainment Weekly also reported that the teaser for Stranger Things season 2 will debut during the game. In the photo posted by EW, Dustin, Lucas, and Mike are dressed as Ghostbusters.

Your first look at #StrangerThings' #SuperBowl commercial is here! We can exclusively reveal that the #Netflix hit will debut a new teaser during the big game! In this image from the ad, Dustin (#GatenMatarazzo), Lucas (#CalebMcLaughlin) and Mike (#FinnWolfhard) are dressed as #Ghostbusters! Click the link in our bio for more info. #SB51 : Netflix A photo posted by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Which commercial of the stars did you like? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com