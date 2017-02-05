Check out the photos from the special occasion and see what friends like Gary V have to say about Dayanara's return

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres returned to ASAP on Sunday, February 5, in celebration of the show's 22nd anniversary.

Dayanara, who was one of the show's first hosts along with Ariel Rivera, Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera, showed off her dance moves to tunes like "Dancing Queen," "Feels Like Dance," and "Side to Side."

She was also reunited with Gary Valenciano onstage. She and Gary both starred in Hataw Na.

LOVELY & BEAUTIFUL Super galing mo Dayanara, it's like Sayawnara all over again #ASAP22 A photo posted by ASAPOFFICIAL (@asapofficial) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Salamat Kapamilya Happy 22 ASAP #ASAP22 A photo posted by ASAPOFFICIAL (@asapofficial) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Following her performance, Dayanara was emotional as she thanked everyone for welcoming her back to the show.

“Oh my god, I owe you guys so much. Everything started with me here. I learned everything here. So I will forever be thankful. I will forever love you,” she said.

"Lagi kayo nasa puso't isipan ko (All of you are always in my mind and heart). I know ang tagal na (it's been a long time), I should've been here before. I know but finally, I'm here, sana ito na simula (I hope this is the start)," she added.

Her former co-stars in Hataw Na – Jolina Magdangal, Lindsay Custodio, Roselle Nava, and Gary also gave their special messages. Gary in particular recalled their meeting in Los Angeles last year at one of his shows.

"Sinabi ko sa kanya doon [sa LA] 'handa ka na ba bumalik sa Pilipinas? Because people are going to love you, your schedule is going to be so packed.

(I told her [back in LA] are you ready to come back to the Philippines? Because people are going to love you, your schedule is going to be so packed.)

"Tapos kinuwento niya sa akin na doon sa Miss Universe, doon sa preliminary round, siya yung huling pangalan na binanggit, and the way all of you – people watching at home, the way you received her, was my confirmation sa kanya na people are ready for you. They missed you. So I thank you for blessing a dear friend," Gary said.

(And then she told me during the Miss Universe preliminary round, she was the last to be called, and the way all of you – people watching at home received her, was my confirmation to her that the people are ready for her. They missed you. So I thank you for blessing a dear friend.)

During the early years of ASAP, Dayanara had her own segment called Sayawnara, where she would dance to the latest songs, earning the title Dancing Queen.

In her 5 years in the Philippines, Dayanara appeared in a number of movies including Basta't Kasama Kita starring ex-boyfriend Aga Muhlach and Type Kita, Walang Kokontra with Cesar Montano.

She left her career in the Philippines to move to the US. She met and married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two boys. They divorced in 2004. (READ: Dayanara Torres on her past loves Aga Muhlach, Marc Anthony)

Last January, Dayanara returned to the country to judged the Miss Universe pageant, where France's Iris Mittenaere was crowned as the new winner. – Rappler.com