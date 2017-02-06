Lyca sings 'Tiny Bubbles' in the show

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids Philippines season 1 winner Lyca Gairanod wowed the audience on Saturday, February 4, as she transformed to Nora Aunor in the weekend's episode of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

Dressed in a pink outfit and wig, Lyca sang "Tiny Bubbles." The song was popularized by the superstar during her early years as a singer and actress.

Sharon Cuneta commended Lyca for imitating Nora, saying that she got the subtlety of Nora's singing style.

Gary Valenciano meanwhile said: "Parang cartoon character na sumobra pero Nora Aunor pa rin. I enjoyed it so medyo magkaiba iyong view namin pero ako nag-enjoy talaga ako dito," he said.

(It's like a cartoon character that went a bit over, but still Nora Aunor. I enjoyed it, so we have different views but I really enjoyed with this performance.)

Ogie Alcasid praised Lyca for getting the nuances of the superstar, and said that he was proud of her for setting the bar high with this performance.

In 2014 during the time she was still a finalist in The Voice Kids, Lyca was compared to Nora many times. Lea Salonga, one of the mentors on the show, told Lyca after one performance: "Magaling ka…sinabi ko na para kang si Nora Aunor, parang ‘yun ang aura mo. Siguro kung nanonood si Ate Guy ngayon, magiging proud siya sa ‘yo.”

(You’re great…I’ve said that you are like Nora Aunor – you give off that aura. If Ate Guy were to see you now, I think she would be proud of you.) – Rappler.com