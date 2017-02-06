Yondu, Nebula, and Mantis join the Guardians in this new teaser trailer

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6 in Manila), and with it came a look at some new characters. (WATCH: First 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer released)

In the action-packed trailer, we see our heroes – Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and of course, the adorable Baby Groot, fighting the bad guys.

But they aren't alone for this adventure. Fans get a glimpse of new characters Yondu, Mantis, and Nebula too, who are set to help out the Guardians in this sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 hits theaters on May 5 in the US. – Rappler.com