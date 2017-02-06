Check out the newest teaser for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!'

MANILA, Philippines – A new teaser for the 5th installment of Pirates of the Caribbean has been released!

On Monday, February 6, the latest teaser for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales gave fans their first glimpse of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the upcoming movie.

In this installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Jack finds himself up against ghost sailors, led by Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who escape from Devil's Triangle and are bent on killing pirates.

To save himself, Jack must team up with astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Royal Navy sailor Henry (Brenton Thwaites) to find the Trident of Poseidon.

Dead Men Tell No Tales will open in US theaters on May 26, 2017. – Rappler.com