Optimus Prime faces off with Bumblebee in the latest trailer for 'The Last Knight'

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight has debuted, and the dramatic 1-minute video shows fans glimpses of the war between humans and Transformers. (WATCH: First-ever trailer of 'Transformers: The Last Knight')

Optimus Prime is believed to be gone, and it's up to Cade (Mark Walhberg), Bumblebee, an English man (Anthony Hopkins) and an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock) to end the war.

But it turns out Optimus Prime isn't dead. "Optimus Prime, do you seek redemption?" asks a voice towards the end of the trailer.

"My maker, I do," he answers, as his eyes glow purple and scenes of him facing off with former ally Bumblebee flash.

Directed by Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters this June, 2017. – Rappler.com