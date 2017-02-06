A new action-packed trailer for the upcoming 'Wolverine' movie is out!

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Marvel's Logan dropped at the Super Bowl 2017!

The 30-second spot has no dialogue, but let all its action-packed scenes do the talking.

The scenes are all set to "Amazing Grace," offsetting the violence of Logan (Hugh Jackman), aka Wolverine, fighting evildoers.

Logan, starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen, will be in US theaters on March 3. – Rappler.com