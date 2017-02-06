The gang's friendship is tested when Dom falls into a life of crime

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Fate of the Furious is out, and in it, the group's friendship is tested more than ever.

In the trailer, Dom (Vin Diesel) is lured to a life of crime by Cipher (Charlize Theron), who kisses him as Dom's wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) asks: "You're going to turn your back on family?"

Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and their team fight Dom out on the streets, as fans get a glimpse of the usual exciting car chases and stunts that the Fast and Furious movies are known for.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Fate of the Furious also stars Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, and Oscar winning actress Helen Mirren. The film opens April 14 in the US. – Rappler.com