A release date for the highly anticipated upcoming season is revealed!

MANILA, Philippines - A creepy new trailer for the second season of Stranger Things is out!

There isn't any dialogue in the 30-second ad, which dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6 in Manila), but it gives fans just enough of a peek at what's to come.

The trailer starts out with an old Eggo commercial – a tribute to Eleven's favorite food – but cuts to scenes of Will, Dustin, Lucas, Mike, and their town.

"The world is turning upside down," flashes on the screen amid the scenes, along with an air date: Halloween 2017.

Stranger Things, created by The Duffer Brothers, stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp. – Rappler.com