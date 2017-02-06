Gisele Bundchen, Usher, Chris Evans, Lea Michele and more cheer for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – The Super Bowl 51 was held on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6, Manila) with the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, winning their 5th championship in Texas. (READ: NFL: Patriots stun Falcons to win Super Bowl)

On the day, Hollywood stars and personalities took time off to cheer for their respective teams.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is married to Tom Brady, posted photos on Instagram before the game. She was later spotted cheering for him at the stadium in Texas.

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Gisele also shared a photo of their daughter Vivian wearing her father's jersey.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Here's a video of the couple and their daughter.

Super Bowl MVP, Husband, and Father. #SB51 #Patriots #FootballIsFamily A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Actor Mark Walhberg was also spotted at the stadium, wishing the Patriots good luck.

A special announcement from @markwahlberg! #SB51 #Patriots A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Here a photo of the actor and his family before the game.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Ellen DeGeneres posted a photo of herself, Ryan Seacrest, and Portia De Rossi together.

Singer Usher cheered on the Atlanta Falcons.

"The day has come! I've been waiting for this moment since I was 5 years old! Thank you Edward Dada for recreating this jacket!" he wrote on Instagram.

The day has come! I've been waiting for this moment since I was 5 yrs old!! Thank you Edward Dada for recreating this jacket! #BeenWaitingForThisMoment #RiseUp #InBrotherHood #SB51 A photo posted by Usher (@usher) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Captain America star Chris Evans congratulated the New England Patriots. The Patriots is a Boston team, and Chris hails from there.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

He was joined by a group of friends at the game.

Actress Octavia Spencer, a supporter of the Atlanta Falcons, congratulated the team for a job well done, despite losing to the Patriots. She and Chris Evans even bantered on Twitter.

ATLANTA y'all played your hearts out. Hold your heads up & be ready for next year. #ThePats have been there many times. You can too! — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017

Glee star Lea Michele was also at the game to cheer for Tom Brady.

LeAnn Rimes tweeted about the Patriots comeback after the second half of the game.

What a fight, what a comeback! What a great game for both teams! I have chills! TOM BRADY IS THE SHIT!!!!! #sb51 #Brady #Patriots #falcons — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) February 6, 2017

E! News anchor Maria Menounos was also at the game.

We are pumped!!!! #superbowl51 #patriotsnation A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Ryan Seacrest tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons will be back next season.

Ludacris posted a photo with hashtag "#atlantaunited."

Georgia Power #atlantaunited A photo posted by @ludacris on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

The official NFL social media accounts also posted photos of Lady Gaga, who performed her hits during the halftime show.

WOW. What a show, @ladygaga! #SB51 #PepsiHalftime A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Singer. Songwriter. And ... All-Pro WR. What a grab, @ladygaga! #SB51 #PepsiHalftime A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Congratulations to the New England Patriots! – Rappler.com