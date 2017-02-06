IN PHOTOS: Stars celebrate at Super Bowl 51
MANILA, Philippines – The Super Bowl 51 was held on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6, Manila) with the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, winning their 5th championship in Texas. (READ: NFL: Patriots stun Falcons to win Super Bowl)
On the day, Hollywood stars and personalities took time off to cheer for their respective teams.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is married to Tom Brady, posted photos on Instagram before the game. She was later spotted cheering for him at the stadium in Texas.
Gisele also shared a photo of their daughter Vivian wearing her father's jersey.
Here's a video of the couple and their daughter.
Actor Mark Walhberg was also spotted at the stadium, wishing the Patriots good luck.
Here a photo of the actor and his family before the game.
Ellen DeGeneres posted a photo of herself, Ryan Seacrest, and Portia De Rossi together.
We loved it, @LadyGaga! @RyanSeacrest @PortiadeRossi pic.twitter.com/fqbkgwbwqt— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017
Singer Usher cheered on the Atlanta Falcons.
"The day has come! I've been waiting for this moment since I was 5 years old! Thank you Edward Dada for recreating this jacket!" he wrote on Instagram.
Captain America star Chris Evans congratulated the New England Patriots. The Patriots is a Boston team, and Chris hails from there.
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017
I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j pic.twitter.com/2LXfcgx8dE— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017
He was joined by a group of friends at the game.
GREATEST NIGHT EVER!!!!!! @ChrisEvans @LOZOg pic.twitter.com/FtgQUO1Kf7— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) February 6, 2017
Actress Octavia Spencer, a supporter of the Atlanta Falcons, congratulated the team for a job well done, despite losing to the Patriots. She and Chris Evans even bantered on Twitter.
ATLANTA y'all played your hearts out. Hold your heads up & be ready for next year. #ThePats have been there many times. You can too!— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017
Glee star Lea Michele was also at the game to cheer for Tom Brady.
BEST. DAY. EVER!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8qSKdhZaj2— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) February 6, 2017
LeAnn Rimes tweeted about the Patriots comeback after the second half of the game.
What a fight, what a comeback! What a great game for both teams! I have chills! TOM BRADY IS THE SHIT!!!!! #sb51 #Brady #Patriots #falcons— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) February 6, 2017
E! News anchor Maria Menounos was also at the game.
Ryan Seacrest tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons will be back next season.
We’ll be back next year. @AtlantaFalcons #inbrotherhood— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 6, 2017
Ludacris posted a photo with hashtag "#atlantaunited."
The official NFL social media accounts also posted photos of Lady Gaga, who performed her hits during the halftime show.
Congratulations to the New England Patriots! – Rappler.com