Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is hurt after an accident caused her to be trapped underwater for at least two minutes

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie is stable but in critical condition after she accidentally drove her ATV into a pond and was submerged underwater for at least two minutes.

Maddie was steering her ATV to avoid a drainage ditch on the family's Louisiana property and drove into a nearby pond by accident, according to a Monday, February 6 report on Entertainment Tonight. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, February 5.

Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson saw the accident happen from 100 yards away and family members tried to save Maddie, but were unable to.

A report read by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said, "The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting."

The report also said that an ambulance arrived after two minutes and saved Maddie, who is now stable but in critical condition.

In an earlier report, ET released a statement from Britney's representative, saying:

"The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family," the representative said.

Jamie Lynn's dad, Jamie Spears, also told ET: "All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," he said.

Jamie Lynn, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, rose to fame for playing Zoey in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. In 2007, she announced she was pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 with former boyfriend Casey Aldridge. She is currently married to Watson, a businessman. – Rappler.com