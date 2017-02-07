The stars of 'A Walk to Remember' and director Adam Shankman meet up in celebration of the movie's 15th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – It's been 15 years since Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan touched our hearts in the movie adaptation of A Walk to Remember and the actors who played them – Shane West and Mandy Moore – met up with director Adam Shankman to celebrate.

On Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6 in Manila), the 3 posted photos of their reunion on Instagram, each with his or her own short message.

"These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around," Mandy captioned their cute selfie. "Loved catching up with ya, [Shane West] and [Adam Shankman]. My [heart] is full."

Shane reposted Mandy's photo, and said they met up after the Super Bowl LI, where the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons.

"Last night after the SuperBowl, I got to see these two wonderful people," said Shane.

Adam, on the other hand, said that the 3 of them caught up over a 3-hour dinner and used the hashtag "#proudpapa." He even referenced a popular quote from the movie, saying: "After 15 years their love is still like the wind: I can't see it, but I will always feel it. Love you guys so much."

In an interview with the two stars, released on Entertainment Weekly on January 25, Mandy admitted that she had some feelings for Shane when they were filming the movie. When the movie was released in 2002, Mandy was 18, while Shane was 24.

"Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him," Mandy told EW.

"I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl."

She continued later: "I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience. I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that."

A Walk to Remember, based on a novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, tells the tragic love story of rebellious teen Landon and Jamie, the minister's daughter who is suffering from leukemia.

Today, Mandy is set to return as the voice of Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled TV series (2017) and stars as Rebecca Pearson the series This Is Us.

Shane played Michael in the TV series Nikita until 2013, and recently starred in another series, Salem, opposite Janet Montgomery.

Aside from A Walk to Remember, Adam is known for his work on the 2007 remake of Hairspray and The Pacifier (2005), and was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. – Rappler.com