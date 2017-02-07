(UPDATED) 'Sana lumabas lahat ng baho mo. Duwag!' Diego tells his dad

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Actor Diego Loyzaga posted a series of rants against his dad, actor Cesar Montano on his verified Instagram account Tuesday, February 7. Followers did question the authenticity of the posts, which have been there for hours – and Diego appeared to address those questions in later posts.

All of his posts were deleted early on Wednesday, February 8. He said on Twitter that he was asked to take them down.

Bcause i was asked too https://t.co/52O1HeWR7k — Diego Loyzaga (@loyzagadiegs) February 7, 2017

In the first Instagram post, Diego accused Cesar of asking him to leave the house he gave him, and said that Cesar accused him of being a drug addict.

"Ito ka [Cesar Montano]#sakaypa !!! Padamputin mo na ako, lagyan ako ng karatula diba iyan ang sinabi mo? Kaming dalawa ng kapatid ko? Mag malinis ka na, sakay ka na sa kanila pero sariling mong anak di mo ipagtatangol. Sarili mo lang!” Diego wrote.

(This is you [Cesar Montano]. Ride it. Why don't you have me arrested and put a sign, that's what you said before, right? Me and my sibling? Go ahead, wash your hands and go with them, but you cannot even defend your own children. Just yourself.)

“Magaling, best actor ka nga! Ano pang gusto mo? Drug test? DNA test? Ako ba talaga anak mo? Ilan ba talaga kaming anak mo? Baka hindi ka pa sigurado. Pinapalayas mo pa ako sa bahay na iniwan mo para sakin. Samantalang wala ni isang piso hiningi ko sayo mula bata pa ako. Pang limang drug test na ipinagawa niyo sakin LAHAT negative pero lakas pa rin ng loob mo na pag bintangan akong adik."

(You are truly a best actor. What else do you want? Drug test? DNA test? Am I really your son? How many brothers and sisters are we anyway? You might not be even sure. You even asked me to leave the house you left for me. Meanwhile, I never even asked you for any support since I was a kid. I went through a fifth drug test as requested and it all of it was negative, but you still have the guts to accuse me as a drug addict.)

“Ano pa ngayon? Ano pang intriga gusto mong gawin? Ramdam na ramdam ko nga na mahal mo 'ko. Salamat. Makadiyos ka pa? Panay simba ka nga pero wala kang ginawa kung hindi gumawa ng kasalanan. I think I speak on behalf of all my siblings. Sana lumabas lahat ng baho mo. Duwag! – Written by the ungrateful child who was denied by his father. So really am I an ungrateful ‘child’ because to him, I am not even his child.”

(So what else? What intrigue will you make next? I really feel your love. You're god-fearing? You go to church but all you did was commit sins anyway. I think I speak on behalf of my siblings. I hope all of your dirty laundry comes out. Coward! Written by the ungrateful child who was denied by his father. So really, am I an ungrateful ‘child’ because to him, I am not even his child.)

Diego is Cesar’s son with actress Teresa Loyzaga.

“Sa lahat ng nakakabasa nito iisipin niyo siguro wala akong respeto kasi ama ko iyan pero sana tandaan niyo mula ng pinanganak ako ng nanay ko, dineny ako niyan hanggang ngayon ngayon!! Kaya siguro pwede ako magsalita nang ganito,” Diego wrote in another post.

(To all those reading this post, I guess you'll think I have no respect since he's my father, but I hope all of you realize that since my mom gave birth to me, he kept denying me up to now! That's why I guess I can talk like this.)

In another post showing his dad and Philippine National Police general Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Diego wrote the word "hypocrite":

Diego also posted these messages.

In another post with the words “Come At Me Bro,” he wrote: “Asahan niyo na pag ako nawala bigla o makita niyo nalang ako sa news na pinatay ako dahil daw drug adik/pusher o kaya na accidente at namatay, alam niyo na kung bakit.”

(If I suddenly disappear or you'll just see and hear that I'm dead in the news because I'm supposedly a drug addict/pusher or died in an accident, you all know the reason why.)

Hacked?

Some netizens speculated that Diego’s Instagram was hacked. However, the actor once again posted another message.

“Sa mga nag aakalang hacked ito porket Tagalog ang wikang ginamit ko. Pag hindi ko tinanggal sa account ko odi ako nga talaga ito!”

(To those who are thinking my Instagram account was hacked because I wrote in Tagalog, if I have not deleted this in my account, then it means I'm the one who wrote it.)

He added: Comment pa sige. [Showbiz] lang pala ako? Kay tagal tagal ko ng na nanahimik tungkol dito pero kahit sinong tao napupuno din!!!”

(Go ahead and comment. So I'm just showbiz huh? I've kept quiet for so long about this, but anyone would have enough.)

Cesar, who was appointed as the Department of Tourism (DOT) Tourism Promotions Board (TBP) Chief Operating Officer last year, has yet to speak about his son’s accusations.

Diego, who starred in Mara Clara and Pangako Sa’ Yo faced controversy last year when he got involved in a brawl at the Palace Pool Club. – Rappler.com