'Be mine.' Christian Grey gets down on one knee in the latest 'Fifty Shades Darker' trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Grey proposes to Anastasia Steele in the newest trailer for Fifty Shades Darker! (WATCH: First 'Fifty Shades Darker' full trailer released)

In the short 30-second trailer, released on social media on Monday, February 6, Christian asks Ana, "You wanted hearts and flowers?" as they walk into a flower-filled room.

"This is amazing," Ana says with a smile. When she turns around, Christian is down on one knee, saying, "Be mine. Marry me."

Aside from scenes we've seen from previous trailers, this one also flashes a glimpse of the ring Christian uses to propose.

Fifty Shades Darker, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, is out in Philippine theaters on February 8. The uncut version of the movie was given an R-18 rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. – Rappler.com