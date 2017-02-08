Join us as we talk to Smart Launchpad winners MJ Labenia, Lesha Litonjua, and Tops Unay ahead of their collaboration with The Filharmonic!

MANILA, Philippines – After winning the Smart Launchpad competition, MJ Labenia, Lesha Litonjua, and Tops Unay are heading to Los Angeles, California to meet and collaborate with musical group and content creators The Filharmonic!

We're talking to them ahead of their trip, along with finalist Shannon Raphiel. Here's a little about them and what they do as content creators:

MJ Labenia already has some experience in modeling and hosting, but was shy about singing until she decided to step out of her comfort zone and try out for Smart Launchpad.

Lesha Litonjua, 19, is a singer/songwriter and an emerging electronic alternative artist.

Tops Unay, 27, is a call center agent at a BPO company by day and a makeup artist and vlogger by night.

Shannon Raphiel, 16, hails from Cebu City and began posting covers on her YouTube channel two years ago.

In October, MJ, Lesha, Shannon, and Tops were chosen out of 100 finalists and more than a thousand entries to Smart's talent search and content creation program.

Join us as we catch up with them on Friday, February 10. MJ, Lesha, and Shannon are also set to perform for us live! Bookmark this page to watch. – Rappler.com