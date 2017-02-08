'I'm just here to support him and nandito kami na nagmamahal sa kanya,' Sunshine says of her former stepson.

MANILA, Philippines – Sunshine Cruz said that she was concerned over Diego Loyzaga after he posted a series of rants online against his father, actor Cesar Montano, on Instagram.

In an interview with reporters at the press conference of the new show Wildflower on Wednesday, February 8, Sunshine said that she would rather not get involved, saying that the issue is between Diego and Cesar, but she did say that she was there for Diego.

Sunshine was previously married to Cesar. The two have 3 daughters together. Diego is the son of actress Teresa Loyzaga, Cesar's ex-girlfriend.

"It’s really not my business. It’s between Diego and his father. So ayaw po natin hanggang maari na makisawsaw diyan kasi wala po tayong kinalaman," she said.

(As much as possible, I don't want to meddle because I have nothing to do with that.)

"I really love Diego. My kids are very proud, they love Diego. I’m just here to support him and nandito kami na nagmamahal sa kanya." (I'm just here to support him, and we're here, caring for him.)

Sunshine also said she's saddened over the situation and hopes Diego will get through it.

"Of course as his tita and as someone close to him, siyempre nalulungkot ako sa nangyayari. (I'm sad about what's happening.) I'm really very worried about him but I’m in touch naman with Teresa," she said.

Asked if she or her daughters have gotten in touch with Diego, Sunshine said: "Yung mga kapatid niya (His sisters already) texted him and yeah, I also messaged him if he’s okay."

Although she refused to say anything else about the issue, Sunshine said:

“Wala kayong narinig na kahit ano sa bata, I guess, lahat ng tao ay may hangganan,” she said. (You never hear anything from the kid. I guess we all have a threshold.)

She also described Diego as a nice kid, who would even go to their house to be with his sisters and play PS4. He even spent the New Year with them.

Diego has since deleted his posts on Instagram. But on Wednesday, he posted photos of his mom and brother. In one post, he called Teresa "the best parent in the world."

"The best parent in the world. [Teresa Loyzaga] I love you more than you know Ma," he said.

Cesar has yet to issue any statement over his son's accusations. Last December, the actor was appointed the Department of Tourism (DOT) Tourism Promotions Board (TBP) Chief Operating Officer.

Diego, who starred in Mara Clara and Pangako Sa’ Yo, faced controversy last year when he got involved in a brawl at the Palace Pool Club. – Rappler.com