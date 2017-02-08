IN PHOTOS: Freida Pinto in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto was in the Philippines on Wednesday, February 8, to grace the #LoveScotch festival in celebration of International Scotch Day on Friday, February 10.
Freida was welcomed by her co-ambassadors – TV host Raymond Gutierrez, Sunnies creative director Martine Cajucom, singer Jess Connelly, and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico.
When asked her thoughts on the Philippines, Freida said: "It has been great. Like I've said to everybody else, I haven't really gotten that opportunity to step out and see the city. But i think with every city in the world, every place in the world, it's the people who make it. And everybody here has been so polite, so kind.
"Lovely country and I want to come back," she said.
Freida is the latest global ambassador for the #LoveScotch campaign. Last year, model Coco Rocha also visited the Philippines for the event. (READ: Important career advice from supermodel Coco Rocha)
Check out the photos from the event.
All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
– Rappler.com