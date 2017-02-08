Tom talks about his previous relationship with Taylor and that famous 'I <3 TS' tank top

MANILA, Philippines – Months after their breakup, Tom Hiddleston has opened up about it and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Tom and Taylor dated for 3 months during the second half of 2016, just a few weeks after Taylor's breakup with Calvin Harris. In the beginning of their relationship, Taylor also made headlines after Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call between Taylor and Kanye West about the song "Famous."

Tom and Taylor's relationship was made public when they were snapped kissing on the rocks at a beach. Later, at Taylor's Fourth of July party, Tom was photographed wearing an "I <3 TS" tank top. Taylor also joined Tom in Australia, where he was filming for Thor: Ragnarok.

In an interview with GQ for their March 2017 issue, Tom explained that the tank top served a practical purpose and was a joke between friends.

"The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back," he explained. "And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a t-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I’ve got this.' And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

He continued, saying that he was trying not to let how other people see his life affect him, because only he and Taylor really know the truth about their relationship.

"The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context," said Tom. "Nobody had the context for that story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July."

He continued: "I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

He added that their relationship was made difficult because it was public: "I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible. A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else."

He and Taylor tried to do normal things, he said, like travel and go out to dinner, because they wanted a regular relationship.

But even after their breakup, Tom recounted, photographers still tried to follow him around in Australia as he worked on Thor: Ragnarok.

Today, neither Tom nor Taylor have been reported to be dating anyone. Taylor also announced recently that she won't be touring this 2017. – Rappler.com