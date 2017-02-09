Jason Derulo says he was met by 15 police officers after he asked to deplane due to having to pay $6000 for excess baggage

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Jason Derulo called out American Airlines for alleged racial discrimination during a flight from the Miami International Airport.

On Instagram, Jason wrote: "[American Air] I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but still experienced racial discrimination today at Miami Airport! Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal!

"It's not okay that when you find out who I am, the gears change! F**k that!! I want answers."

In a video posted on TMZ Wednesday, February 8, Jason said that he and his crew were already at the airport at around 8 am and tried to check in around 19 bags. Jason said that as a Concierge Key member, he's allowed to check in an unlimited number of bags. However, he claimed that a staff of the airline was rude, and told him he could not check in the bags.

Concierge Key is American Airlines' invitation-only membership, which doesn't have any official details published on its website. However, The Points Guy, a travel advice website, says that one must be an Executive Platinum member for several years and spend about $50,000 a year to become a Concierge Key member.

According to the American Airlines website, customers can check up to 10 bags if the flight is domestic, transatlantic, or transpacific. They can check in up to 5 if they are flying to or from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, or Brazil.

Jason said that one of his travel companions decided to travel on another flight with the excess luggage. However, things did not go as planned, as Jason's comapanion said that they were being charged $6,000 for the excess baggage.

Jason had the plane turn around, and claimed that when he landed, 15 police officers were there to meet him and that the pilot said, "I want these guys off the f*cking plane right now."

In the same video, Jason claimed that if he was a regular guy, he would have been in jail, because the police changed their tack after he started livestreaming the incident.

"If I was not who I was, if I wasn't Jason Derulo, I wouldn't be here right now I'd be in f*king cuffs. It's 100% racial because the initial thought in people's minds is 'these hoodlums are causing problems,'" he said.

Meanwhile, American Airlines has issued a statement regarding the matter via Local 10 News.

"American Airlines flight 275 returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags. The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening."

Jason is known for his hits such as "Wiggle" and "Talk Dirty." – Rappler.com