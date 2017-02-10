After sending her fans on a worldwide scavenger hunt to hear excerpts of her new song, Katy releases a lyric video for 'Chained to the Rhythm'

MANILA, Philippines – Katy Perry has released her first single since 2016's Olympic anthem "Rise!"

Katy dropped "Chained to the Rhythm" on Friday, February 10, after sending her fans on a worldwide scavenger hunt for the song's preview just days before.

The lyric video features someone making cute miniature meals for a large hamster watching TV. On the screen is another hamster running on a wheel.

In the background, Katy sings lines that speak about not seeing the world's problems because of comfort: "So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble/So comfortable we cannot see the trouble, trouble," she repeats to an upbeat dance tune.

After "Rise," Katy has been active on the political front and was one of the key celebrity backers of Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful presidential race against Donald Trump.

After the release of "Chained to the Rhythm," Katy responded to her fans on social media who commented on the song and its lyrics, saying, "We gonna call this era Purposeful Pop."

We gonna call this era Purposeful Pop. https://t.co/fCllqtlRTm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

Evolution right on track... https://t.co/Xmx88nMusT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

Katy is gearing up to release a new album after 2013's successful Prism, and is set to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards. – With reports from AFP/Rappler.com