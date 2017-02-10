Designer Edwin Tan confirms the sad news

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Roger "Pepsi" Herrera has died, confirmed his business partner Edwin Tan on Friday, February 10. Pepsi was 56.

In an Instagram message to Rappler, Edwin said that the viewing for Pepsi's urn will start on February 10 at 7pm and will run the whole day on Saturday, February 11.

Pepsi will be laid to rest on Sunday, February 12 at 10 am at Chapel 9 of Heritage Memorial Park, Taguig.

Edwin added: "May I just ask each of you to please say a little prayer for Pepsi. I just want him to know how much he is loved."

Arsi Baltazar, president and CEO of The Advocate Group, also confirmed the news with an Instagram post on the same day. Arsi was formerly the head of GMA Artist Center for talent management.

In an Instagram post, Arsi said: "It's a sad day for the fashion and entertainment industries as we mourn the loss of our good friend, colleague and one of the most brilliant fashion designers and stylists in the country, Pepsi Herrera.

"We will truly miss you!! Rest in God's Heavenly Peace."

It's a sad day for the fashion and entertainment industries as we mourn the loss of our good friend, colleague and one of the most brilliant fashion designers and stylists in the country, Pepsi Herrera. We will truly miss you!! Rest in God's Heavenly Peace. #RIP #PepsiHerrera A photo posted by Arsi Baltazar (@arsibaltazar3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:53pm PST



Also on Instagram, Rico Robles said that Pepsi died due to cardiac arrest.

We will miss you @pepsiherrera ,thank you .. just come to learn our dear friend has passed due to cardiac arrest last night , to our dear friend @edwintan_designer , condolences prayers to the family and friends .. these guys supported me for my suits and made sure everything look dapper and properly cut... salamat po A photo posted by Rico Robles (@ricochismoso) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:30pm PST



Pepsi, together with Edwin Tan, dressed many celebrities over the course of his career. His designs were frequently worn at the annual Star Magic Ball, among many other prominent events.

Among the stars he dressed were Kim Chiu, Julia Montes, Erich Gonzales, Daniel Matsunaga, Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, and many more. – Rappler.com