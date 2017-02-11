The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy all come together in Marvel's upcoming superhero movie

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel has started to film its next big movie, one that finds all their heroes unprepared to face the biggest bad guy yet.

In the first featurette for Avengers: Infinity War, fans get a look at the exciting story to come, which features not only the Avengers, but also Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The video above shows clips of the past Marvel superhero movies that have been leading up to Infinity War, including Captain America: Civil War, which began the rift among the members of the team.

"Before creation itself, there were 6 singularities forged into infinity stones," says a voice in the beginning of the featurette.

We also see day one of filming for Infinity War – January 23, 2017 – where Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark aka Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) are on set, talking about how they're feeling about the upcoming film.

"I remember actually going to see the first Avengers with one of my best mates from home and I'd never have dreamed that I'd ever be in one of these movies, let alone playing Spider-Man," said Tom.

Producer Kevin Feige also makes an appearance, along with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who worked on Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War.

"Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the entire Marvel cinematic universe, as started in May of 2008 with the release of Iron Man 1," Kevin explains in the video.

Infinity War is set to be released in May 2018, while the next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, will be released in May 2017. – Rappler.com