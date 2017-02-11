Scott, Clint, and Bob Moffatt arrive in Manila ahead of their farewell tour concert

MANILA, Philippines – The Moffatts are in Manila!

Brothers Scott, Clint, and Bob Moffatt arrived in Manila late on Saturday, February 11, a week ahead of their concert.

They are set to perform at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 18 as part of a farewell tour. Their brother and former band member Dave will not be joining them.

The Moffatts were an iconic '90s band, known for hits like "Miss You Like Crazy" and "I'll Be There for You," among many others.

Since disbanding in 2001, each of the brothers have pursued their own musical careers. Today, twins Bob and Clint perform as a duo called Endless Summer, while Scott performs under his own name.

Here are photos of the boys arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on February 11!

– Rappler.com