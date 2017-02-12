Mikael and Megan have been together for 6 years

MANILA, Philippines – They've been quiet about their relationship status, but actor Mikael Daez has recently confirmed that he and Miss World 2013 Megan Young have been a couple for the last 6 years.

In an interview with Pep, Mikael said: "I've been with Megan Young for 6 years and first time kong inaamin 'yan (that I’ve admitted it).

“Magugulat ang mga tao dahil hindi nila alam kung gaano katagal na kami. (People will be surprised because they don’t know how long we’ve been together.)

"This is the first time I'm putting it on record,” he said.

Though the two have often been spotted together at various events and have long been rumored to be dating, they've never gone on record to confirm their relationship, until now.

According to Pep's report, Mikael said that he and Megan were not able to disclose the status of their relationship because back then, he was paired with Andrea Torres in a series of TV projects, while Megan was busy with her duties as Miss World and was an ABS-CBN talent. Megan moved to GMA 7 in 2015. (READ: Mikael Daez: Is he or isn't he?)

Taking a bite off the #ZombieMode A photo posted by Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:31am PST

He also said that he wanted to give Megan space and eventually got used to not really saying anything about their relationship.

“Kahit tinatago namin, kahit may mga issues, kahit hindi namin kailangang aminin na tuluy-tuloy pa rin kami dahil honest lang kami. (Even if we are discreet about our relationship, even if there were issues, even if we did not have to admit it, we just went on because we were honest.)

“Walang pekean. (Nothing was fake.)," he said.

Mikael is currently preparing for his new TV show Legally Blind, starring Janine Gutierrez. – Rappler.com