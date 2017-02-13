IN PHOTOS: Red carpet, Grammy Awards 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Before they headed inside the Staples Center for the main awards show, stars walked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.
The 2017 Grammys were held on Sunday, February 12 (Monday, February 13 in Manila), with artists like John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and many more are set to perform at the show.
Before the main show, the Premiere Ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre, where the first of around 70 awards were announced.
Here's a look at the stars on the red carpet!
Lady Gaga
.@Ladygaga looking fierce on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! pic.twitter.com/yjQwmHCmN0— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Demi Lovato
Brendon Urie
Nick Jonas
.@nickjonas arrives on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! pic.twitter.com/InUAZ7xiZG— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Adele
Lea Michele
Katy Perry
Cassadee Pope and Chris Young
Ryan Seacrest
Skrillex
Tinashe
Carrie Underwood
Jennifer Lopez
Elle King and Dierks Bentley
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Tori Kelly
Travis Barker
Diplo
Blink 182
Camila Cabello
Lukas Graham
James Corden with wife Julia Carey and Don Cheadle
– Rappler.com