See all the stars and the gorgeous outfits on the Grammys 2017 red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – Before they headed inside the Staples Center for the main awards show, stars walked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.

The 2017 Grammys were held on Sunday, February 12 (Monday, February 13 in Manila), with artists like John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and many more are set to perform at the show.

Before the main show, the Premiere Ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre, where the first of around 70 awards were announced.

Here's a look at the stars on the red carpet!

Lady Gaga

Demi Lovato

@ddlovato looks incredible on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! Tune into @cbstv to watch her performance tonight! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

Brendon Urie

Nick Jonas

Adele

@adele stuns on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! Congratulations on winning Best Pop Vocal Album for '25!' A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:25pm PST





Hello Adele #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:18pm PST





Adele has arrived! #GRAMMYS @adele A video posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:19pm PST





Adele stops by to sign a few autographs for fans before her big night tonight at the #GRAMMYS A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:23pm PST



Lea Michele

@leamichele's #GRAMMYs outfit isWhat are your favorite looks so far?! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:10pm PST





Lea Michele making her way down the red carpet! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PST



Katy Perry

The always stunning @katyperry on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. Be sure to watch her live performance @cbstv starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:47pm PST



Cassadee Pope and Chris Young

Nominees Cassadee Pope and Chris Young looking good on the red carpet. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:25pm PST





Artists @vincegillofficial, @cassadeepope and @chrisyoungmusic stop for a quick on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:07pm PST



Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest having some fun on the carpet. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PST



Skrillex

Catching up with Skrillex on the #GRAMMYS Red Carpet and can't wait to see him back here for the #ACLU Welcome Fundraising Concert April 3rd with Zedd and many more! @skrillex @aclu_nationwide @zedd A video posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PST



Tinashe

Tinashe looking stunning on the red carpet! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:41pm PST



Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood stopped and talked to us about how excited she is to be back at the #GRAMMYS @carrieunderwood A video posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Jennifer Lopez

@jlo is presenting tonight's first GRAMMY winner! Watch now on @cbstv! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:59pm PST



Elle King and Dierks Bentley

Elle King and Dierks Bentley are nominated for their duet "Different for Girls" #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PST





@elleking looks gorgeous on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:04pm PST



Kelsea Ballerini

We love best new artist nominee Kelsea Ballerini's dress! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PST





Check out first-time GRAMMY nominee and performer @kelseaballerini wearing a beautiful gown at the #GRAMMYs.if you're excited for her performance! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:43pm PST



The Chainsmokers

Winners already tonight The Chainsmokers looking dapper on the red carpet. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:29pm PST





This year's Best Dance Recording GRAMMY winners @thechainsmokers arrive to the #GRAMMYs in style! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:40pm PST



Tori Kelly

The beautiful Tori Kelly. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST



Travis Barker

Travis Barker and his kids stopped by the #GRAMMYS red carpet! @travisbarker A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:37pm PST



Diplo

GRAMMY-winning producer @diplo arrives to the #GRAMMYs. A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:58pm PST



Blink 182

Blink 182's @markhoppus and @matttskiba nominated for Best Rock Album tonight! #GRAMMYS A video posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PST





First-time GRAMMY nominees @blink182 are ready to rock the #GRAMMYs red carpet! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:00pm PST



Camila Cabello

GRAMMY presenter @camila_cabello is radiant on the red carpet! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PST



Lukas Graham

The boys are @lukasgraham are looking dapper on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! Who's excited for the these GRAMMY nominees to perform live tonight?! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:21pm PST



James Corden with wife Julia Carey and Don Cheadle

Host @j_corden and Don Cheadle pose for a photo on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. Mr. Cheadle (along with Steve Berkowitz and Robert Glasper) won the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media GRAMMY for 'Miles Ahead.' A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Tonight's host James Corden! #GRAMMYs A photo posted by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

– Rappler.com