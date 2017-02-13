Adele praises Beyonce, who was also nominated for Album of the Year, in her speech

MANILA, Philippines – Adele's 25 won Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The English singer was nominated for her ubiquitous song "Hello" and her album 25, which has been the world's top-seller since her 21, which also triumphed at the Grammys.

In her acceptance speech, Adele praised Beyonce, saying: "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyonce, so monumental. And so well-thought out, and so beautiful, and soul bearing, and we all got to see a notherside to you that you don't always let to see, and all us artists here adore you. You are our light."

Mashable released a video of her speech on Twitter:

And accepting Album of the Year, Adele continues her worship of Beyoncé in a touching #GRAMMYs moment pic.twitter.com/70PIkpkw59 — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Among Adele's toughest contenders for Album of the Year was Beyonce, who led the Grammys with 9 nominations.

Beyonce's Lemonade album, which she intertwined with a film, marked a new direction for the pop superstar as she dabbled in hip-hop, hard rock and even country.

"Formation" was the most politically upfront song of Beyonce's career with a video rallying behind the Black Lives Matter movement, including an image of police officers surrendering as if under arrest.

Throughout Lemonade, Beyonce directed herself to an audience of fellow African American women with themes of resilience. In the film, she strongly suggested that her husband, rapper Jay Z, had been unfaithful but Beyonce by the end forgave him.

Other artists who stood a chance to win the most Grammys include Toronto rapper Drake, R&B superstar Rihanna, and the hip-hop celebrity fixture Kanye West.

Drake was nominated for Views, his blockbuster collection of dance-ready tracks, and for "Work," his lusty collaboration with Rihanna.

Dark horses for Album of the Year include A Sailor's Guide to Earth by Sturgill Simpson, who has given some intellectual heft to country music through lyricism inspired by Buddhist philosophy.

Justin Bieber was nominated for Purpose, in a surprise nod for the Canadian singer often more associated with tabloid exploits.

Chance the Rapper, 23, won Best New Artist amid acclaim for his gospel-infused hip-hop. The Chicago artist benefited from updated rules that consider streaming exclusives. – With reports from AFP/Rappler.com