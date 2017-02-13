A pregnant Beyonce took the stage at the 2017 Grammys, while Jay Z and Blue Ivy watch from the audience!

MANILA, Philippines – A pregnant Beyonce brought down the house at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12 (Monday, February 13 in Manila). (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet, Grammy Awards 2017)

Beyonce performed "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the Staples Center in LA, dressed in a jewelled gold gown and matching gold headpiece.

The singer, who announced on February 1 that she was pregnant with twins, looked regal in an all-gold ensemble during her performance.

In the audience was her husband Jay Z and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Best seats in the house for a certain special performer! Be sure to keep watching the #GRAMMYs on @cbstv! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Beyonce has the most Grammy nominations this year, with 9, including Album of the Year for Lemonade. – Rappler.com