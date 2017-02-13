LOOK: Beyonce performs at the 2017 Grammy Awards as family cheers her on
MANILA, Philippines – A pregnant Beyonce brought down the house at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12 (Monday, February 13 in Manila). (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet, Grammy Awards 2017)
Beyonce performed "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the Staples Center in LA, dressed in a jewelled gold gown and matching gold headpiece.
QUEEN BEY #GRAMMYs https://t.co/VaD0fntIPV pic.twitter.com/4AkPA5IciJ— GIPHY (@GIPHY) February 13, 2017
The queen is here. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KhMH5QrJuu— billboard (@billboard) February 13, 2017
"Love Drought/Sandcastles" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LUh9OAgT4x— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
The singer, who announced on February 1 that she was pregnant with twins, looked regal in an all-gold ensemble during her performance.
In the audience was her husband Jay Z and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyonce has the most Grammy nominations this year, with 9, including Album of the Year for Lemonade. – Rappler.com