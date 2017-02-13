After her 2016 Grammys performance glitch, Adele asks to start over in the middle of her 2017 Grammys tribute to George Michael

MANILA, Philippines – Adele received a standing ovation for her 2017 Grammys tribute to George Michael, but not before she asked for a do-over.

On Sunday, February 12 (Monday, February 13 in Manila), Adele was in the middle of her performance when she stopped and asked to start over.

"I know it's live TV, I can't do it again like last year," she said, referring to her 2016 Grammys performance. "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."

The band then started up and the tribute started from the beginning. On Facebook, Entertainment Weekly uploaded a video of the moment.



Last year at the Grammys, a microphone fell on the strings of the piano as she sang "All I Ask" off her blockbuster album 25. The sound briefly went out and Adele's voice drifted out of tune during the rest of the song.

Meanwhile, stars took to social media to cheer her on amid the do-over.

.@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 13, 2017

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

According to the official Grammys Twitter account, Adele personally picked George Michael's "Fastlove" as the song she would perform for the tribute.

Hans Zimmer arranged the version of the song that Adele sang for the event. George Michael died at 53 in December 2016. – With reports from AFP/Rappler.com