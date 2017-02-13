Vanessa reaches out to Erich on social media to ask her to address the issue amid rumors that the Matsunagas took advantage of Erich. Erich sends a strong response via ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines – Following actress Erich Gonzales' confirmation that she and model Daniel Matsunaga have called it quits, Daniel's sister Vanessa Matsunaga has left a long comment on Instagram defending Daniel and reaching out to Erich – and Erich has responded.

In a statement via ABS-CBN, Erich said that the cause of their breakup was a private matter, and that she turned off commenting on her Instagram account so as not to drag out the issue further, given the discussion many people were having in the comments section.

She had this to say to Vanessa:

"Hindi ako mayaman, Vanessa. Tama ka; mahirap lang ako, hindi ako kasing yaman ng napangasawa mo. Pero sa mundong ito, ang realidad, hindi lang mayayaman ang nate-take advantage. Mas maraming mahirap ang napapagsamantalahan,” she said.

(I'm not rich, Vanessa. You're right; I'm just a poor person, I'm not as rich as the person you married. But in the world, in reality, it's not only the rich who are being taken advantage of. There are those who are worse off who are taken advantage of.)

“They want me to speak up, I will. I will tell all," she said, according to the report.

This statement was in response to Vanessa's comment on one of Erich's posts on Instagram. In the comment, Vanessa said she wished Erich had more clearly addressed a question on whether or not money was the cause of their breakup, saying that people were speculating about whether their family owed Erich money or that Erich was spending on them.

Back when Erich confirmed she and Daniel weren't dating, she had said (via ABS-CBN), when asked about money being a point of conflict: "Tungkol sa pera, ayoko na po magdetalye tungkol diyan. (With regard to money, I don't want to talk about it.) Like what I said, I just really wanna move on."

Vanessa was able to post a message to Erich on Instagram Sunday, February 12 before the actress deactivated her comments section. (You can see a screengrab of the post, taken by Pep, here.)

Vanessa said Daniel asked her and the family to keep quiet and ignore the issue, but she had to speak up amid speculation. She also said that despite the breakup, she and her family still defended Erich and Daniel from all the rumors.

“It's your choice to unfollow us, delete your photos, some people move on that way, 'out of sight out of mind,' others would like to treasure the memories, whatever works best right?

“Whatever it is we respect that and chose to give you your privacy. so please forgive me if you are receiving this message here, I would've sent this to your inbox but now my messages get to you as a spam...

“Anyways, I'm asking you to please address this issue, people are calling us users, but you know best and you know the truth. I'm counting on your integrity, dignity and your love for our Lord Jesus," Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa also addressed a different social media user and defended Daniel further, saying that he was a man of integrity and did not take advantage of Erich. In the same comment, she said her family "didn't need Erich's money. Her family needs her support." She also denied that her family took advantage of Erich, and said that they were in a "better position," and were able to "choose to help others."

She kept the rest of her message positive, asking the netizen not to judge further. – Rappler.com