The 3rd Sinag Maynila festival will be on March 9 to 14

MANILA, Philippines – Sinag Maynila organizers announced this year's lineup of films to be shown as part of the festival, from March 9 to 14.

In a press conference on Monday, February 12, Solar Entertainment CEO and Sinag Maynila founder Wilson Tieng and acclaimed filmmaker Brillante Mendoza led the announcement of the films in the full length, short film and the documentary categories.

"Ito na, nakatatlo na tayo," Tieng said. " Itong taong ito, marami na naman tayong mga submissions and we try our best, between sina direk Brillante Mendoza at yung mga nagbubuo ng Sinag Maynila, na to come out with a lineup na magaling at maganda at nakaka-entertain."

(This is it, it's our third year. This year, we had so many submissions and we tried our best, between direk Brillante Mendoza and those behind Sinag Maynila, to come out with a lineup that is great, beautiful and entertaining.)

"We're very excited with the lineup this year," Mendoza added. "Halong-halo (It's a combination of) veteran at saka new filmmakers. Combination siya, given the choice of films for this year. We have a documentary, it's the first time this year we're doing that. So exciting yung lineup at masaya kami i-present sila sa inyo (and we're excited to present them to you) ."

Here is the list of films:

Full length

Kristo by HF Yambao (Cast: Angela Cortez, Julio Diaz, Kristoffer King)

by HF Yambao (Cast: Angela Cortez, Julio Diaz, Kristoffer King) Beyond the Block by Ricardo Carranza

by Ricardo Carranza Ladyfish by Jason Orfalas (Cast: JC Santos, Martin Escudero, Brenda Mage, Ruby Ruiz)

by Jason Orfalas (Cast: JC Santos, Martin Escudero, Brenda Mage, Ruby Ruiz) Bhoy Instik by Joel Lamangan (Cast: RS Francisco, Ronwaldo Martin, Elora Espano, Jim Pebangco)

by Joel Lamangan (Cast: RS Francisco, Ronwaldo Martin, Elora Espano, Jim Pebangco) Tu Pug Imatuy ( The Right To Kill) by Arnel Barbarona

Short film

I am Jupiter, I am the Biggest Planet by Matthew Victor Pastor

by Matthew Victor Pastor Ang Langit, Burger at ang Universe by Emmanuel Escalona Jr.

by Emmanuel Escalona Jr. Aliens Ata by Karl Glenn Barit

by Karl Glenn Barit Ang Hindi Ko Masambit by Jose Maria Javier Manoos

by Jose Maria Javier Manoos Tulay Buhay by Paul Arrenze Dionela

Documentary

Hango by Avelino Mark Balmes Jr.

by Avelino Mark Balmes Jr. Kupkop by Jaynus Olaivar

by Jaynus Olaivar The Recycled Spirits of Roel Cabato by Noah Del Rosario

by Noah Del Rosario Pagrara Sang Patipuron (Weaving a Circle) by Jean Clare Dy, Manuel

by Jean Clare Dy, Manuel Krudo Boys by Mirielle De Lara, Angelica Domingo, Dannieleth Julapong, Maria Agnes Malvar, Bea San Juan, Nathaniel Santiago

– With a report from Alexa Villano/Rappler.com