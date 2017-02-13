'I remember being told... 'You guys are blowing up in the Philippines, and you have a number one song ['Miss You Like Crazy'] over there, so we're gonna go there,'" says Bob Moffatt

MANILA, Philippines – The Moffatts are in Manila, and at a press conference, they gave their fans a sneak peek of their upcoming February 18 concert with a performance of their hit "Miss You Like Crazy."

The 30-second teaser was a request from one of the members of the press, and the boys had no instruments to accompany their voices.

Still, they effortlessly sang the song's chorus, falling into an easy harmony.

After their performance, the kilig was palpable in the room filled with media and fans. The song is a special number for many fans who grew up in the '90s.

At a group interview after the conference, Bob Moffat said that while all their songs brought back great memories, he remembers that "Miss You Like Crazy" was the song that brought them to the Philippines for the first time.

"I remember being told by our label in Germany, at the time, 'You guys are blowing up in the Philippines, and you have a number one song over there, so we're gonna go there,'" said Bob.

He continued: "I remember that conversation really clearly. And then coming here and experiencing the airport craziness, and then going to the mall and having you know, 30,000 people at the mall. That kind of reception was something we've never experienced before. That was pretty cool."

Watch their full press conference below!

The Moffatts were last in Manila in 2001 and they also visited the Philippines in 1998.

Bob, Clint, and Scott Moffatt will be holding a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 18, where they'll sing The Moffatts hits and some new songs from each of their own musical endeavors. – Rappler.com