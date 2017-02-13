We're having one of the stars and two of the featured artists in 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' over for a fun Valentine's Day episode of Live Jam! Tune in!

MANILA, Philippines – We're having 3 special guests over to kick off our Valentine's week celebration on Live Jam – I'm Drunk, I Love You's (IDILY) Juan Miguel Severo, Paulo Avelino, Shirebound and Busking!

Paulo stars in IDILY opposite Maja Salvador, while Gege and Iego Tan are among the stellar lineup of featured artists in the movie.

Aside from his role in IDILY, Paulo also recently played the characters Simon on the TV series On The Wings of Love (OTWOL) and Gregorio del Pilar in the movie Heneral Luna.

Juan Miguel (also known by his nickname Gege) was also on OTWOL as Rico, and is known as a spoken word artist aside from acting and singing.

On the other hand, Shirebound and Busking is singer/songwriter Iego Tan's stage name. He's known for his songs about love and John Lloyd Cruz.

All 3 were involved in IDILY, which was directed by JP Habac. The movie follows two college best friends on a road trip, as they try to sort out their feelings for each other. IDILY opens on February 15.

Tune in to our Live Jam with Paulo, Gege, and Iego on Tuesday, February 14 by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerent. – Rappler.com