Piolo says he and Shaina have been seeing each other for 5 years

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual has opened up about his relationship with Shaina Magdayao, admitting that he and Shaina have been exclusively dating for the past 5 years.

“Mahirap i-label I guess (It's hard to label, I guess)," he told reporters at the Star Magic thanksgiving press conference on Sunday, February 12, when asked what was keeping the couple from taking their relationship a step further.

"Whatever it is, I guess we just have to mutually respect everyone involved and not to talk more about it. Kasi ang hirap diba nagkakaedad na (Because it's so hard, right, that it's getting old) I’ve been with her 5 years na, exclusively dating, but I know and she knows that we don’t date out[side] of what we have. So 'yun, nandun kami (so we're there),” he said.

Later, he added, "Whatever Shaina and I have, it's really something that we value, something that we treasure and we appreciate about what we have."

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Shaina said that she is holding back because she wants her next boyfriend to be the man she marries. "I’m at a point in my life na I really value the word commitment kaya siguro (I guess that's why) I’m also taking my time para (so that) when the next one that comes, whoever that person is, 'yun na 'yon (that's it)."

When asked if Piolo was husband material, Shaina said she didn't know him well enough to weigh in: "For me, masyadong heavy ang husband. Hindi siya random thing lang." (For me, the term husband is too heavy. It's not just a random thing.)

In August 2015, Shaina said she was choosing to stay single. ([WATCH] Shaina Magdayao: I'm single by choice)

Shaina and Piolo have been rumored to be dating since 2012, when they were spotted together after an ASAP concert tour in Singapore. – Rappler.com