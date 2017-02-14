The movie, featuring the voice of Will Arnett, finishes on top with $53 million, against the movie based on E.L James' novels at $46.6 million

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Lego Batman Movie dominated Fifty Shades Darker in a battle of new releases at North American box offices over the weekend, industry data showed on Monday, February 13. (READ: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' review: Taking silliness seriously)

The Warner Bros spinoff of the Lego Movie finished on top with $53 million, against $46.6 million for the second in the steamy franchise based on the novels of E.L. James, box office monitor Exhibitor Relations said.

Featuring the voice of Will Arnett as the caped crusader, the new Lego offering is a 3D, computer-generated comedy that follows Batman as he tries to save Gotham City from being taken over by the Joker, voiced by Zach Galifianakis.

Third place went to John Wick: Chapter 2, debuting with a respectable $30.4 million in revenue.

The thriller stars Keanu Reeves as a hit man forced out of retirement, who reluctantly agrees to repay a debt to a fellow hired killer with whom he has signed a blood oath – ending up with a $7 million bounty on his head.

Split, M. Night Shyamalan's thriller about a man with multiple personalities who abducts three teenage girls, dropped from first to fourth place in its fourth week in theaters, with weekend revenue of $9.5 million for a total of $112.5 million since coming out. It was made on a budget of just $9 million.

In fifth place was Hidden Figures, Fox's true-life story of three black women mathematicians who helped NASA put the first men in space. The comedy-drama, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, took in $8 million in its eighth week, for a cumulative total of $131.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

A Dog's Purpose ($7.3 million)

Rings ($5.6 million)

La La Land ($4.9 million)

Lion ($4 million)

Sing ($1.7 million)

