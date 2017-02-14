The actor has a basal cell carcinoma removed and urges his followers to wear sunscreen

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Hugh Jackman has been treated for skin cancer again.

The Hollywood star, who hails from Australia, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a bandage on his nose.

The Tuesday, February 14 post read: "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!" He signed off with the hashtag "#wearsunscreen."

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST



This is the 5th time Hugh has been treated for skin cancer, according to People and Us Weekly.

He first made it known to the public that he was treated for skin cancer in 2013, saying his wife Deborra-Lee Furness urged him to get a mark on his nose checked.

"Boy, was she right! I had a basal cell carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!" he said in 2013.

Basal cell carcinoma is a growth or lesion in the deepest layer of the epidermis, and is rarely life-threatening, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation. It can, however, be disfiguring if not treated immediately. – Rappler.com