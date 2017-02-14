'I always worked really hard to have what I have today and thank God in my life is not based around money,' Daniel says

MANILA, Philippines – Days after Erich Gonzales confirmed that she and Daniel Matsunaga have broken up, Daniel responded to rumors that money was the reason for their split.

In the comments of one of his Instagram posts dated February 10, Daniel said that money was not the reason he and Erich broke up.

"My relationship was never about money... I always worked really hard to have what I have today and thank God my life is NOT based around money. I have respect for myself and I don't depend on anybody to earn anything 'cause everything that I have comes from the Lord. Do not judge without knowing what happened. God bless you guys," he said.

The Brazilian-Japanese actor/model also responded to some comments, saying they should get their facts straight first. The comments that Dan responded to have since been deleted.

Rumors of their breakup started when Erich deleted their photos and photos of his family on her Instagram page. She has since set her account to private and deactivated the comments section.

During an interview, Erich was asked if money was the reason for her breakup with Daniel, who she was with for two years. She answered: "Tungkol sa pera, ayoko na po magdetalye tungkol diyan. (With regard to money, I don't want to talk about it.) Like what I said, I just really wanna move on."

Daniel's sister Vanessa later took to social media to ask Erich to clear up the issue, as people were accusing the Matsunagas of using Erich for her money. Erich responded to Vanessa as well. (READ: Erich Gonzales responds to Vanessa Matsunaga's message for her on Instagram)

Daniel and Erich first confirmed they were dating back in 2015. – Rappler.com