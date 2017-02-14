Pia and Marlon spend their Valentine's Day on the race track

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, race car driver Marlon Stockinger, spent their Valentine's Day together on Tuesday, February 14, by doing go-karting in Cavite.

On Instagram, Pia wrote: "My first time at go-karting with the best teacher! [Marlon Stockinger]. Our idea of a perfect date. I wanna go again! Happy Valentine's Day everyone!"

My first time at go-karting with the best teacher! @marlonstockinger Our idea of a perfect date I wanna go again! Happy Valentines Day everyone! A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:24am PST

Marlon, meanwhile, posted a photo of them as well, with a simple greeting of Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy 's day #BilisngPinoy A post shared by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:38am PST

Marlon also gave followers a glimpse of Pia driving the go-kart via Instagram Stories.

Pia and Marlon recently went to Brunei for a vacation. The beauty queen is set to return to New York, where she will do some work for the Miss Universe Organization and assignments with talent management group IMG, which she signed up with. – Rappler.com