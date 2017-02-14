LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger do go-karting
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, race car driver Marlon Stockinger, spent their Valentine's Day together on Tuesday, February 14, by doing go-karting in Cavite.
On Instagram, Pia wrote: "My first time at go-karting with the best teacher! [Marlon Stockinger]. Our idea of a perfect date. I wanna go again! Happy Valentine's Day everyone!"
Marlon, meanwhile, posted a photo of them as well, with a simple greeting of Happy Valentine's Day.
Marlon also gave followers a glimpse of Pia driving the go-kart via Instagram Stories.
Pia and Marlon recently went to Brunei for a vacation. The beauty queen is set to return to New York, where she will do some work for the Miss Universe Organization and assignments with talent management group IMG, which she signed up with. – Rappler.com