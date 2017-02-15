IN PHOTOS: Stars celebrate Valentine's Day 2017
MANILA,Philippines – Valentine's Day has come and gone, and our favorite stars took some time off that day to be with their special someones and families. Others posted throwback photos and sweet messages for each other too!
Recently engaged couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff posted photos of their past travels together. Erwan wrote, "Happy Valentine's day. This is hoping everyone finds that one person with who you can be silly without ever feeling stupid," on a photo of him and Anne in Budapest in 2011.
Kathryn Bernardo posted a cute black-and-white photo of her and Daniel Padilla on her laptop.
Nadine Lustre and James Reid didn't say much, but the reel-to-real life couple celebrated the day in Japan.
Vicki Belo was treated to a romantic dinner by her boyfriend Hayden Kho – their daughter Scarlet Snow even joined them!
Here's Hayden's photo of their romantic dinner.
Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford spent time together in Nobu Restaurant.
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 and Top 6 finisher Maxine Medina posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend Marx Topacio out on a date.
Former Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti greeted boyfriend Greggy Santos, who gave her flowers.
Cristine Reyes posted a photo of her outing with daughter Amarah and husband Ali Khatibi.
TV host Iya Villania posted a photo of flowers from husband Drew Arellano.
Dingdong Dantes was with Marian Rivera and their daughter Zia. According to the post, the photo was taken at Sonia's Garden.
Alex Gonzaga greeted her boyfriend Mikee Morada. The couple confirmed their relationship last January.
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, meanwhile, went on a hiking trip to Mount Pinatubo.
KC Concepcion posted a photo of her and boyfriend Aly Borromeo during an event.
Heart Evangelista, who celebrated her birthday on Valentine's Day, also spent time with husband senator Chiz Escudero, as they marked their second anniversary as husband and wife.
Others like Vice Ganda, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, and Lani Misalucha had their respective concerts for their fans.
LATE AT NIGHT (by George Benson) Late at night when the feeling gets to hard to fight he reaches for the phone then stops himself afraid that he may find she's not alone Late at night she lies awake and holds her pillow tight and cries his name out loud but she would never ever call the Lady's much to proud two lost and lonely people living apart and belonging together regretting that they let each other go ohhhh two sad and starving people giving up the chance of forever never letting one and other know they still need each other so late at night waiting out the hours till its light they know how wrong they've been but both of them are caught up in believing reaching out means giving in so he hopes that he'll stop hurting and she prays she'll be alright and they both wait for the morning late at night two foolish frightened people giving up a chance at forever never letting one an other know they still want each other so late at night waiting out the hours till its light they know how wrong they've been but both of them are caught up in believing reaching out means giving in and so he settle down to drinking she takes another pill to keep from thinking and neither makes a move to make it right as they both wait for the morning late at night #HappyValentinesDay2017 #Masquerade
Daniel Padilla was also part of Vice Ganda's concert.
– Rappler.com