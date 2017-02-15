Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, Coleen Garcia Billy Crawford, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, and more celebrate Valentine's day with their loved ones

MANILA,Philippines – Valentine's Day has come and gone, and our favorite stars took some time off that day to be with their special someones and families. Others posted throwback photos and sweet messages for each other too!

Recently engaged couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff posted photos of their past travels together. Erwan wrote, "Happy Valentine's day. This is hoping everyone finds that one person with who you can be silly without ever feeling stupid," on a photo of him and Anne in Budapest in 2011.

Happy Valentine's day. This is hoping everyone finds that one person with who you can be silly without ever feeling stupid. Budapest circa 2011. A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwanheussaff) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Kathryn Bernardo posted a cute black-and-white photo of her and Daniel Padilla on her laptop.

Just like my #MilkyCreamyCoffee habang tumatagal, mas sumasarap kang kasama. Happy Valentine's Bal!! A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:43am PST

Nadine Lustre and James Reid didn't say much, but the reel-to-real life couple celebrated the day in Japan.

Saw this dude outside the resto. Someone give me his number please. ♡ @accesstravelph #TravelwithAccess A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadzlustre) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Vicki Belo was treated to a romantic dinner by her boyfriend Hayden Kho – their daughter Scarlet Snow even joined them!

@scarletsnowbelo must be wondering why her dad @dochayden is acting like a waiter. Look at her peeping from the kitchen. A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Here's Hayden's photo of their romantic dinner.

Another successful Vday surprise with the help of my secret weapon @bpardo. A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr, M.D. (@dochayden) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:27am PST

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford spent time together in Nobu Restaurant.

Happy VDay, everyone! Blessed to have my dream man right by my side tonight, and every night, and forever A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleengarcia) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 and Top 6 finisher Maxine Medina posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend Marx Topacio out on a date.

Thank you so much for the night love! By the way I'm still wearing the smile you gave me 6years ago. #MARXINE A post shared by Maria Mika Maxine Medina (@maxine_medina) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Former Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti greeted boyfriend Greggy Santos, who gave her flowers.

Happy Valentines Borka @greggysantos But most days with you feel like valentines anywayyyyy!! So excited for our biking day tomorrow morning!! Wohoo!! /a> A post shared by Bianca Guidotti (@bianca.guidotti) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Cristine Reyes posted a photo of her outing with daughter Amarah and husband Ali Khatibi.

Ang aming simple at biglaang lakad kanina. #valentines #livelovelaugh #gigat @mralikhatibi A post shared by twitter: @cristinekhatibi (@mrscristinekhatibi) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

TV host Iya Villania posted a photo of flowers from husband Drew Arellano.

You know you're a winner when you have @drewarellano will always love your rhymes, my love... Havey or waley Happy Valentine's, love A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

Dingdong Dantes was with Marian Rivera and their daughter Zia. According to the post, the photo was taken at Sonia's Garden.

I think I am the happiest and most satisfied third wheel today. I love you both. A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Alex Gonzaga greeted her boyfriend Mikee Morada. The couple confirmed their relationship last January.

Even if you let me spend our first valentines with my friends, you are still my valentine!!!! Thank you for being the best everyday my A post shared by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, meanwhile, went on a hiking trip to Mount Pinatubo.

you never fail to surprise.... happy valentines #mrthankyou @xianlimm A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:15am PST

tiring hike but its always at the end point that you reach your reward!!!! amazing view!!! nagulat ako may ganito sa pilipinas.. super nice view! amazing!!! #thankyou A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:18am PST

KC Concepcion posted a photo of her and boyfriend Aly Borromeo during an event.

Heart Evangelista, who celebrated her birthday on Valentine's Day, also spent time with husband senator Chiz Escudero, as they marked their second anniversary as husband and wife.

And this is how we end the night 2 years my darling! #chizheart21515 A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Others like Vice Ganda, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, and Lani Misalucha had their respective concerts for their fans.

congrats ats @praybeytbenjamin ! #VGPusuanSaAraneta A post shared by Mico Del Rosario (@micodelrosario1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:38am PST

#hugotplaylist ty so much everyone!! A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:47am PST

LATE AT NIGHT (by George Benson) Late at night when the feeling gets to hard to fight he reaches for the phone then stops himself afraid that he may find she's not alone Late at night she lies awake and holds her pillow tight and cries his name out loud but she would never ever call the Lady's much to proud two lost and lonely people living apart and belonging together regretting that they let each other go ohhhh two sad and starving people giving up the chance of forever never letting one and other know they still need each other so late at night waiting out the hours till its light they know how wrong they've been but both of them are caught up in believing reaching out means giving in so he hopes that he'll stop hurting and she prays she'll be alright and they both wait for the morning late at night two foolish frightened people giving up a chance at forever never letting one an other know they still want each other so late at night waiting out the hours till its light they know how wrong they've been but both of them are caught up in believing reaching out means giving in and so he settle down to drinking she takes another pill to keep from thinking and neither makes a move to make it right as they both wait for the morning late at night #HappyValentinesDay2017 #Masquerade A post shared by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Daniel Padilla was also part of Vice Ganda's concert.

Daniel Padilla at Vice Ganda's Concert in Araneta #DanielPadilla @supremo_dp #VGPusuanSaAraneta A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:09am PST

