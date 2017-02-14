Robby proposes to Maxene in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maxene Magalona is engaged to musician Robby Mananquil.

On Instagram, the couple posted a series photos of Robby proposing on February 14, Valentine's day. The photos were tagged with a location in Japan.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Maxene wrote on her posts, along with the hashtag "#bestvalentinesdayever."

Violets are blue A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Roses are red A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:55am PST

I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you #bestvalentinesdayever A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:02am PST

The same set of photos were posted by Robby, who simply wrote "I love you" in the captions.

Maxene and Robby started dating in 2015. Robby is the son of Philippine Star Lifestyle editor Millet Mananquil and brother of Happy Skin founder, model Rissa Mananquil-Trillo.

Maxene, daughter of the late Francis Magalona is the second among her siblings to get engaged. Her sister Saab Magalona married musician Jim Bacarro in 2015. Maxene was last seen in the afternoon drama Doble Kara, starring Julia Montes.– Rappler.com