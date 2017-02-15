Shaina reacts after Piolo says that they have been exclusively dating for 5 years, saying, 'It's too soon to label things officially'

MANILA, Philippines – Shaina Magdayao has spoken up about Piolo Pascual saying that he and the actress have been "exclusively dating" for 5 years .

In a statement sent to Tonight With Boy Abunda on Tuesday, February 14, Shaina said: "Yes, it has been years that [Piolo] has been there for me, as a great friend I can always count on. We have become very special to each other. Even his whole family has become dear to me.

"Just for the record – he is free to date anyone he wants the same way I'm free to date anyone I want. Nagkataon lamang siguro (I think it was jus a coincidence) na we're both not dating other people. Kaya nagka-exclusively (That's why there's an exclusively) dating label," she said.

Shaina also said that she appreciates that Piolo has been consistent about not seeing anyone else but her.

"To be honest, Piolo has been very present in my life lately...

"But again, since nagkakaedad na (it is getting old), and we don't take 'commitment' lightly and I pray that my next one would be the right one. So it's too soon to label things officially," she added.

She also reminded everyone not to get excited, saying she is just thankful that Piolo is in her life now.

In an interview after Star Magic's Thanksgiving press conference on Sunday, February 12, Piolo was asked about the relationship status between him and Shaina.

"Whatever it is, I guess we just have to mutually respect everyone involved and not to talk more about it. Kasi ang hirap diba nagkakaedad na (Because it's so hard, right, that it's getting old) I’ve been with her 5 years na, exclusively dating, but I know and she knows that we don’t date out[side] of what we have. So 'yun, nandun kami (so we're there),” he said.

The two have been linked to each other in 2012 when they were spotted together after ASAP's Singapore tour. They also did the movie On The Job. – Rappler.com