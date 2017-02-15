Anne relives the moment Erwan proposed to her in the US

MANILA, Philippines – Two months after getting engaged to Erwan Heussaff, Anne Curtis beamed with joy as she recalled to the press the moment he proposed to her in the US.

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, where she was officially named the ambassador of Jolibee's burger steak, Anne said Erwan really knew how to surprise her.

"I couldn't think. Because magaling si Erwan mag-isip (Erwan is good at thinking of a plan), because when I was there, my whole mind was focused on the New York marathon," Anne said.

She also said that the proposal was perfect for them, since it was outdoors.

"That's us. We love to travel. We love going to places that aren't super touristy. So for me, it was just perfect nga kasi (because) it was so charming, like after a hike and setting up for a picnic over a beautiful view of fall, it was... I'm reliving the moment!"

Erwan proposed to Anne while they were on a hike in the US in 2016. The couple announced their proposal with a video that Erwan posted in December. (WATCH: Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are engaged)

.@annecurtissmith gets kilig as she recalled the proposal. pic.twitter.com/C7Q7hq73cf — alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 15, 2017

Anne said that her 2017 will definitely be busy, what with her other projects, hosting It's Showtime, and wedding planning.

"It's a bit hectic. Parang (It's like) as soon as you get engaged, you really don't realize kasi na (that), 'Huh, 10 months to go na lang or a year to go na lang.' It keeps going by so fast. So [there is] a little bit of stress, but at the same time, I know it's going to be a love-filled year. "

When asked what her ideal wedding is, Anne simply said, "Secret!"

At the press conference, Anne was also surprised with a birthday greeting from Jollibee – her birthday is on February 17.

The year 2017 also marks Anne's 20th year in showbiz. Asked what she plans to do to celebrate, she said: "My gosh, parang ang tagal-tagal na noh? (it's like been so long right?) I actually haven't thought about it yet.

"I don't know, we'll have to do some planning for that, because it's really pretty big, isn't it? Twenty years in the industry. It just went by so fast, but yeah, I'll have to do some planning." – Rappler.com