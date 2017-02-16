The cast is set to reunite for a sequel to be aired on Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Love Actually are reuniting for a sequel!

The upcoming short film will be aired on Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day, a charity event in the UK, on March 24. (READ: What happened to Harry and Karen at the end of 'Love Actually?')

Writer and director Richard Curtis will be returning to tell fans what happened to the characters of Love Actually 14 years after it was released in 2003.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," said Richard in a February 15 announcement of the project on the Red Nose Day website.

Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, and Rowan Atkinson will be back, along with Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy and Marcus Brigstocke. The original movie also starred the late Alan Rickman, who died in 2016. (READ: JK Rowling, 'Harry Potter' cast remember Alan Rickman)

"We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later," Richard said in the announcement.

The original Love Actually film follows 10 different stories about love and is set in the weeks leading up to Christmas.



According to its website, Red Nose Day, which launched in 1988, features a night of comedy on BBC that inspires its viewers to give to charity. All proceeds go to those living in the UK and Africa. – Rappler.com