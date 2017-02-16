At his Valentine's Day 2017 concert, Vice recalls his 'painful' relationship with a basketball player

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda opened up to his fans about a past relationship during the spoken word poetry segment at his Valentine's Day concert. The concert was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, February 14.

In the almost 8 minute-long segment posted on the ABS-CBN website, Vice became emotional as he talked about his failed relationship with a basketball player. The name of the basketball player was not mentioned.

"Alam kong wala ka dito ngayon. Pero gusto ko malaman mo, makarating sa'yo, lahat ng sasabihin ko. Pero sigurado naman ako na makakarating sa iyo, sa dami ba naman ng chismosa't chimoso. At gusto kong malaman mo na masakit, masakit, masakit yung sakit. Sobrang sakit," Vice said.

(I know you're not here. But I want you to know, this will reach you, everything that I will say. But I'm very sure it will reach you since there are so many people who gossip. And I just want you to know that it hurts, it hurts, pain hurts. It's hurts very much.)

"Alam mo kung bakit? Kasi ikaw ang nagbigay sa akin ng ganitong pakiramdam. Kaya kahit paulit-ulit, ikaw lang ang bibigyan ko ng karaptan na sa akin ay manakit dahil mahal kita. Mahal kita habang buhay at hindi lang isang saglit. Oo, mahal kita, mahal kita, mahal na mahal kita kahit tayo lang ang nakakaalam dahil natatakot ka, natatakot ako, natatakot tayong dalawa na parehong mahusgahan," Vice continued.

(Do you know why? Because you're the only one who gave me these kinds of feelings. That's why no matter how many times it happens, you're the only one to whom I'm giving the right to hurt me, because I love you. I love you for all my life and not just for a moment. Yes, I love you, I love you even if we're the only ones who know because you're afraid, I'm afraid, we're both afraid of being judged.)

Vice hinted at his ex-boyfriend's profession through the use of basketball terminologies such as "3-points" and "crossover." He also said that there was a time he was called "Juliet" by his former partner.

"Sa bawat pelikula ko, sa bawat palabas ko, gusto sana natin magkasama tayong dalawa sa siksikan. Sa bawat laro mo, sa bawat 3-points mo, gusto ko sana nandun ako para mauna ako sa palakpakan at gusto ko isigaw na ‘P***ng*na! Jowa ko 'yan!’ pero hindi natin magawa kasi natatakot tayo parehong na mapag-usapan," he said.

(In every movie, in every show, we both want to be together in the crowd. In every one of your games, for every 3 points you make, I want to be there to be the first one to clap and shout 'Son of a whore, that's my boyfriend!' But we can't do it because we're both afraid of being talked about.)

Vice ended the segment by saying that people don't know how painful it was. Later, when he was asked about the monlogue, he said that it was simply an act that he prepared for the show.

Although he did not mention the name of the guy, many believed he was refering to GlobalPort Batang Pier player Terrence Romeo, to whom he was linked to in the past.

In 2014, the two made headlines when Vice admitted that he broke up with a boyfriend of 5 years with a cryptic message.

Both Terrence and Vice denied that they had a relationship together. – Rappler.com

