Constance Wu, known for her role as Jessica Huang in 'Fresh Off the Boat,' is in talks to star in the 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie

MANILA, Philippines – Contance Wu, well known for her role as Jessica Huang in the popular TV series Fresh Off The Boat, is in talks to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report says that the project has not officially been greenlit but is on the "development fast-track," and that Constance is in talks for the lead role, Rachel Chu.

Author Kevin Kwan, who wrote Crazy Rich Asians as well as the sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, is on board as an executive producer.

Constance herself, as well as Kevin, both shared the good news on their social media pages:

Some very exciting news for y'all so much love and gratitude for this https://t.co/OVBCgKaNvx — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) February 16, 2017

The secret's out!!! I am so thrilled that @wonstancecoo will be in #crazyrichasiansthemovie. She is so talented and so beautiful and so absolutely perfect, I cannot wait to see her play Rachel Chu!!! #starringconstancechu A post shared by Kevin Kwan (@kevinkwanbooks) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

Crazy Rich Asians gives readers a peek into the world of the powerful Singapore elite. Rachel Chu is a professor living a comfortable life in New York City with her boyfriend Nick. When Nick asks her to go with him to Asia for his friend's wedding, Rachel is shocked to learn that Nick's family is not only affluent, but ridiculously, over-the-top wealthy. She must adjust to her new situation as she finds both allies and enemies over the course of the book.

According to an October 2016 article on Variety, the Crazy Rich Asians movie adaptation will be produced by Warner Bros. The movie will be one of the only big studio movies that will feature an all-Asian cast. – Rappler.com