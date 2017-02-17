Rufa Mae Quinto, Trevor Magallanes welcome baby girl
MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Rufa Mae Quinto announced on Friday, February 17, that she and husband Trevor Magallanes have welcomed their daughter Alexandria Athena Magallanes.
Rufa posted a photo of Alexandria's foot with a pink ID tag and tagged her daughters' Instagram account – @alexandriamagallanes.
Trevor also posted photos of his daughter and wife on Instagram after Rufa giving birth.
"Love at first sight," he captioned in one photo.
In another post, Trevor wrote: "I'm not going to lie, I feel a little dizzy after seeing you come to life. Mabuhay anak (my child), welcome to what is known as life. Enjoy it and I hope you live it by your mother's famous words 'Todo na 'to (Go all out)!'"
Days before giving birth, Rufa Mae and Trevor were thrown a baby shower by family and close friends.
Thank you ladies and gentlemen for coming and for making my baby shower possible ! I love you all! Sa lagay na to, surprise pa Ito at di ako nag invite , kasi manganganak na ako anytime , buti nalang sweet mga friends ko, nag planning brunch for me and nag set up and potluck nalang sila para makapag baby shower pa ako, style America . God is good! Showered me and my family so much blessings , happy Valentine's Day to all and I'll dedicate this baby shower not to myself not to my baby @alexandriamagallanes . So much joy in my heart
Check out some of the photos they posted for Alexandria before she came into the world!
Rufa Mae and Trevor got married last November 25 at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City. – Rappler.com