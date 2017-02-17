Rufa Mae and Trevor are now parents to daughter Alexandria Athena Magallanes

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Rufa Mae Quinto announced on Friday, February 17, that she and husband Trevor Magallanes have welcomed their daughter Alexandria Athena Magallanes.

Rufa posted a photo of Alexandria's foot with a pink ID tag and tagged her daughters' Instagram account – @alexandriamagallanes.

@alexandriamagallanes A post shared by Rufa mae Quinto (@rufamaequinto) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Trevor also posted photos of his daughter and wife on Instagram after Rufa giving birth.

"Love at first sight," he captioned in one photo.

Love at first sight A post shared by (@trevvvsilog) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:13am PST

In another post, Trevor wrote: "I'm not going to lie, I feel a little dizzy after seeing you come to life. Mabuhay anak (my child), welcome to what is known as life. Enjoy it and I hope you live it by your mother's famous words 'Todo na 'to (Go all out)!'"

I'm not going to lie, I feel a little dizzy after seeing you come to life. Mabuhay anak, welcome to what is known as life. Enjoy it and I hope u live it by your mother's famous words "todo na to!" A post shared by (@trevvvsilog) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:00am PST

Days before giving birth, Rufa Mae and Trevor were thrown a baby shower by family and close friends.

We finally had a simple baby shower for our babygirl @alexandriamagallanes ! A post shared by Rufa mae Quinto (@rufamaequinto) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Before my baby @alexandriamagallanes pops out , we had a last minute , simple get together baby shower for her, it's a brunch get together potluck ! #alexandriamagallanes #babyshower A post shared by Rufa mae Quinto (@rufamaequinto) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

Check out some of the photos they posted for Alexandria before she came into the world!

Mommy .... @rufamaequinto ! I have everything I needed. I love you mom A post shared by Alexandria Athena Magallanes (@alexandriamagallanes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Co sleeper ko yehey A post shared by Alexandria Athena Magallanes (@alexandriamagallanes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

Happy baby shower to me @jaeeleria thanks gogogo A post shared by Alexandria Athena Magallanes (@alexandriamagallanes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

Rufa Mae and Trevor got married last November 25 at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City. – Rappler.com